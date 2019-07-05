|
|
|
Whiteley James Clifford
Retired Fire Officer Beloved husband of the late Audrey Whiteley, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed peacefully away at QA Hospital on June 15th 2019,
aged 90. Funeral to be held on
Monday 15th July at 11.30am at the
Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
You will always be in our hearts and thoughts, now re-united with mum.
Your loving son Richard and wife Anita, Daniel and Steph, Holly and Jen, Laurie and Max, Riley, Stanley, Eadie and Nelly xxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on July 5, 2019