Rhodes James Edward

'Jim' Passed away peacefully in

QA Hospital on 23rd February

aged 91 years.



Memories of many years,

The ups and downs,

Laughter and tears.

You looked so peaceful after all your pain as you quietly slipped away.

There are no goodbyes, only interludes til we meet again.

Love you, Carolyn x x x



God saw the rugged pathway,

Was getting hard to climb,

so He closed your weary eyelids and whispered peace be thine.

Sleep tight,

Brim & Claire x x x



To our much loved Grandad.

You will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.

Lots of love, Harry, Milly and Ella x x x



A service in celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday 14th March, 2.30pm at Kingston Cemetery Chapel.

All who knew Jim are very welcome to attend. Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred are being gratefully received for

'The Royal British Legion'

and can be sent to

The Searson Family Funeral Service

319 Copnor Road,

Portsmouth, PO3 5EG.

(023) 92 665 795

Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2019