|
|
|
KEAY James Vincent Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 19th August aged 85.
Loving husband, father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
We are bereft at our loss but his love for us will remain with us always
as we come to terms of life
without his smile and laughter.
Sleep well my darling
'til we are together again
from your broken hearted Anita.
God bless you from your loving son Keith, daughter-in-law June,
grandson Vincent, wife Caroline
and great grandchildren
Freya, Matthew and Zach.
Funeral to be held at
the Oaks Havant Crematorium on
Thursday 5th September at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations payable to Cancer Research UK
can be made in his memory to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2019