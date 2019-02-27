Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Browning

Notice Condolences

James Browning Notice
Browning James Henry
'Jim' Former landlord of Shaftesbury Arms,
Horseshoe, Black Dog, Havant and
The Ferry Boat Inn.
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 22nd February, aged 81 years.

"Our Hero"
Now at peace with Mum.
All our love Karen,
Beverley, Russell, Julian, Hayley & families.
xxxxx

A service in celebration of Jim's life will be held on Monday 4th March,
10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Jim are very welcome
to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations are being gratefully received for 'Hambrook Care Ltd',
who looked after Dad or
'Dementia UK' and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.