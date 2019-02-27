|
|
|
Browning James Henry
'Jim' Former landlord of Shaftesbury Arms,
Horseshoe, Black Dog, Havant and
The Ferry Boat Inn.
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 22nd February, aged 81 years.
"Our Hero"
Now at peace with Mum.
All our love Karen,
Beverley, Russell, Julian, Hayley & families.
xxxxx
A service in celebration of Jim's life will be held on Monday 4th March,
10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Jim are very welcome
to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations are being gratefully received for 'Hambrook Care Ltd',
who looked after Dad or
'Dementia UK' and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More