Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:00
Portchester Crematorium
Jacqueline Carson Notice
CARSON (née Blitz)
Jacqueline Sadly passed away on
10th August 2019, aged 76 years.
A service in celebration of Jacqueline's life will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 1pm, all who knew Jacqueline are very welcome to attend. Donations to 'Macmillan Cancer Support'
will be gratefully received on the
day or send to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG,
(023) 92 665795.
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 17, 2019
