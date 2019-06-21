Cushion Jackie Passed away peacefully

June 7th 2019, aged 70 years.



Funeral service to take place at

The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 4.00pm.



Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, must be made payable by cheque to

The Rowans Hospice

and these can be sent c/o

J Edwards Funeral Directors,

13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville

PO7 7TU.



A golden heart stopped beating,

Two willing hands are still.

The one who did so much for us

is resting at God's will.

Those who have a mother,

Cherish her with care.

For you never know the heartache

till you see the vacant chair.

Always so loving, unselfish and kind,

Few on earth her equal to find.

One of the best God could send,



A loving Wife, Mum, Gran, Granny, Great Granny right till the end.

Forever in our hearts, with all our love

Michael, Karen, Sarah and families xxxxxxxxxxxx



Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Rowans Hospice x