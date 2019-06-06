|
|
|
Kimber Irene Frances Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
27th May 2019 aged 68 years.
Irene was a very special lady who
will be very sadly missed by her
loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 13th June 2019 in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 1.00pm.
Floral tributes are welcome from all and donations if desired can be made to Cancer Research UK,
payable by cheque and sent
c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2019
Read More