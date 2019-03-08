|
BIBBEY Irene Frances Passed peacefully away on
4th March 2019, aged 95 years.
God saw you getting tired
so He put His arms around you
and whispered come with me.
With tearful eyes we watched you
and saw you pass away.
Although we love you dearly
we knew you didn't want to stay.
God Bless you Mum.
Funeral Service to be held at Portsmouth Crematorium
on Monday 18th March at 3.00pm.
All Friends Welcome.
Flowers or donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors
245 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
