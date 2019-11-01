Home

SMITH Ian Dad, I can't believe
you're gone.
Who am I going to play tap with now? Of course,
you got the last tap in!
I am absolutely privileged to have you as my Dad. You taught me so much and have left me with some incredibly happy and funny memories to share with your little grandson, who will miss his Grandy so much.
I love you a bushel and a peck, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Your heartbroken daughter Louise, son-in-law Spencer and Grandson Crew xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019
