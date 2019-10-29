Reed Hilary It is with great sadness we share

with you the passing of Hilary Reed

on 13th October 2019.

She died at home in Eastney, Portsmouth. Her unique approach

to life will mean she is much missed

by the many people whose

lives she has touched.

In her remembrance we will be celebrating her life on 12th November 2019 at 11.30am (address below).

You are invited to join us for a woodland burial followed by a memorial party where we can share our fondest and craziest memories of Hilary.

We would ask that you dress in your finest colours and sensible footwear. There will be flowers from Hilary's beloved garden, no others required. Thoughts, memories and love for

Hilary are treasured most x



Address:

The Sustainability Centre

Droxford Road,

East Meon, Hants

GU32 1HR