Notice Condolences JUPP Herbert Edward (Eddie) Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th February 2019, aged 91 years.

Much loved husband to the late Betty for 65 years. Loving father to Phillip, Sharon, Kevan and Shaun, Father-in-law, Poppy and Great-Poppy. He will be sadly missed by all his family but now at peace and back by Mum's side.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 5th March, 3.30pm at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel. Family flowers only please to The Co-operative Funeral Care, 181 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, PO6 4HG.

If wished, any donations to Cancer Research UK.



Always a welcome, always a smile, never a complaint but I guess we'll never know just how much losing Mum hurt you. Now back by her side forever. Sleep tight Dad, we'll miss you. Love, Phil and Sue, Daniel, Katie, Marcus and Sasha, Archie, Theo and Wooderson XXX.



Dad, how lucky we were to have been blessed with the most amazing, kind, caring and fun loving Dad and Pops. Now at peace with Mum, looking after each other again. We'll remember your smile forever. Love, Sharon, Wayne and Caroline, Judy and Thijs, Max, Charlie, Elliot and Ben XXXX.



To a much loved Dad, Poppy and Great-Poppy, with treasured memories you were our hero and will always be in our hearts. All our love Kev and Janine, Imola, Phoebe and Freya. Warren and Georgia, Kirstie and Kev, Ruby, Daisy, Lola and Dolly XXXX.



To the kindest, happiest and gentle dad. You suffered in silence but still kept smiling. Now reunited with Mum. In our hearts forever. Love, Shaun and Andrea XX. Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019