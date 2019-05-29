Home

POWERED BY

Services
A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 7JN
023 9298 4828
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Godfrey

Notice Condolences

Henry Godfrey Notice
GODFREY Henry Roy Henry known as Harry passed away on Sunday 12th May aged 89 years.
Henry was a very special and much loved gentleman and he will be very sadly missed by his loving family Daughter Kim, Son Peter and
Grandson Joshua.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 5th 2019 in Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am.

Flowers welcome from all and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and can either be given to the Funeral Director on the day or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & So,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A G Stapleford & Sons
Download Now