GODFREY Henry Roy Henry known as Harry passed away on Sunday 12th May aged 89 years.
Henry was a very special and much loved gentleman and he will be very sadly missed by his loving family Daughter Kim, Son Peter and
Grandson Joshua.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 5th 2019 in Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am.
Flowers welcome from all and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and can either be given to the Funeral Director on the day or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & So,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2019
