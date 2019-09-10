|
DUROW Henry & Shirley It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved parents Henry Durow and Shirley Durow.
Both sadly died following a tragic motor car accident on 28th July 2019.
We are devastated by their parting.
The funeral will take pace on
Friday 13th September at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 1pm.
A celebration of their lives will follow at the Cowplain Activity Centre,
Padnell Road PO8 8EH.
Anyone wishing to attend will be made most welcome.
Andrew, Sharon and David.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2019