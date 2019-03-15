Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
15:00
Portchester Crematorium South Chapel
Helen Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Helen Mclaren Passed away peacefully on
28th February aged 90.

Much loved Mother to Charlene,
Helen, Kathryn and Glynis.
Loving Grand Mother to Greg,
Sam, Kelly, Lauren, Jake,
Lucy and Millie and Great Grand Mother to Jackson, Lois, Eli and Luca. She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel on Tuesday 26th March at 15.00. Family flowers only c/o Fratton Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
