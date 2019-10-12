|
NOCK Helen
(née Flahey) Your 53rd Birthday. Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near.
Still loved, still missed
and forever dear.
I often lay awake at night
when the world is fast asleep
And take a walk down memory lane
with tears upon my cheek
Remembering you is easy
I do it every day
But missing you is a heartache
that never goes away. Now sleeping peacefully
with your loving Dad.
Missing you forever,
Forget you never.
Love from Mum xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019