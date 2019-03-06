|
HOWLETT Helen Clare Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 12th February 2019
aged 71 years.
Much loved Sister of Nicholas,
loving Auntie of Shaun, Ian, Matthew.
She will be very sadly missed
by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 12.15.
Flowers welcome, if desired,
donations can be made at http://helen-howlett.muchloved.com or payable by cheque to: Rowans Hospice c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Copnor,
Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO3 6JH. Telephone: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
