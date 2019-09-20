|
|
|
PULLEN Harry Passed away
Monday 9th September,
aged 82 years.
Re-united with his dear wife Cis,
whom he missed so much.
Will be sadly missed by his loving brother Brian and Margaret.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
Friday 27th September at 11.30am, afterwards at
The Royal British Legion, Fratton.
Flowers to Barrells Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, Fratton.
Uncle,
In loving memory of Harry,
our dear uncle.
Lots of treasured memories of when we were young.
Will never be forgotten.
Love from Jayne, Jodie, Sam,
Kelly and families.
And a big hug from George.
In loving memory of dear Harry,
although re-united with his beloved Cis,
will be sadly missed by his
family and many friends.
R.I.P Uncle Harry.
From Gary, Jay and Brads.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 20, 2019