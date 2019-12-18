|
FLEWIN Harry Sadly passed away suddenly
on the 26th November 2019. He would have been 93 on 28th December.
He will be greatly missed by his
loving wife, family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Southdown's Natural Burial Ground
on Friday 27th December at 1pm.
Family flowers only, however donations if desired, can be made by cheque payable to The Stroke Association and sent c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare, 320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or online by visiting www.harry-flewin.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 18, 2019