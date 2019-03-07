|
Muir Hamish Formerly of Bailey's Road, Southsea.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th February 2019 aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to the late Peggy, a much loved dad and granddad, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 13th March at 1.45pm in The Anglesey Chapel, Bretby Crematorium, Derbyshire.
No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dementia UK may be left in the collection box at the service.
All further enquiries to: J H Grice Funeral Services, 21a Station Road, Hatton, Derbyshire. DE65 5EL.
Tel: 01283 812192.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
