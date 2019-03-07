Home

POWERED BY

Services
J H Grice Funeral Services
21a Station Road
Derby, Derbyshire DE65 5EL
01283 812192
Resources
More Obituaries for Hamish Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hamish Muir

Notice Condolences

Hamish Muir Notice
Muir Hamish Formerly of Bailey's Road, Southsea.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th February 2019 aged 85 years.

Beloved husband to the late Peggy, a much loved dad and granddad, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 13th March at 1.45pm in The Anglesey Chapel, Bretby Crematorium, Derbyshire.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dementia UK may be left in the collection box at the service.

All further enquiries to: J H Grice Funeral Services, 21a Station Road, Hatton, Derbyshire. DE65 5EL.
Tel: 01283 812192.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.