Home

POWERED BY

Services
A G Stapleford & Sons
10 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ
023 9298 8956
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwynneth Hoxey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwynneth Hoxey

Notice Condolences

Gwynneth Hoxey Notice
HOXEY Gwynneth Nora Passed away peacefully
on Wednesday 31 st July
aged 92 years.
She was very much loved by all her family and can rest now after such
a long illness.

The funeral service will be held
on Friday 23 rd August in
Portchester Crematorium at 11:45 am.

All flowers welcome.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to RSPCA
and sent to c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street,
Portchester, Fareham,
Hampshire
PO16 9UZ. Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A G Stapleford & Sons
Download Now