|
|
|
HOXEY Gwynneth Nora Passed away peacefully
on Wednesday 31 st July
aged 92 years.
She was very much loved by all her family and can rest now after such
a long illness.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 23 rd August in
Portchester Crematorium at 11:45 am.
All flowers welcome.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to RSPCA
and sent to c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street,
Portchester, Fareham,
Hampshire
PO16 9UZ. Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 16, 2019