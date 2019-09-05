Home

Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Blue Lagoon
Hilsea
Gwen Peters Notice
PETERS GWEN Our dearly loved Mum, Nan and Great nan, fell asleep in death on August 30th, 2019 at the age of 92.

Mum was active with local clubs in Cosham which allowed her to enjoy gardening, cooking, walking, keep-fit, tai-chi and travelling

However, Mum's main love was for her family; especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our hearts are not empty because she is gone, but they are full because of the love and care that Mum gave us. Thanks Mum xxx

The funeral will be held at the Portchester Crematorium, September 18th at 14:30. Afterwards, at the Blue Lagoon in Hilsea. Flowers or donations to Alzheimer's Research UK, through Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High Street Cosham, Portsmouth PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019
