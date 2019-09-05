|
PETERS GWEN Our dearly loved Mum, Nan and Great nan, fell asleep in death on August 30th, 2019 at the age of 92.
Mum was active with local clubs in Cosham which allowed her to enjoy gardening, cooking, walking, keep-fit, tai-chi and travelling
However, Mum's main love was for her family; especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our hearts are not empty because she is gone, but they are full because of the love and care that Mum gave us. Thanks Mum xxx
The funeral will be held at the Portchester Crematorium, September 18th at 14:30. Afterwards, at the Blue Lagoon in Hilsea. Flowers or donations to Alzheimer's Research UK, through Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High Street Cosham, Portsmouth PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019