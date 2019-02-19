|
Greaves Graham John Passed away peacefully at home on the 5th February aged 76 years.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 7th March
at Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) at 1.00pm and afterwards all welcome at the
RMA Club, Dunn Close, Southsea.
A dearly loved husband to Annette, father to Kelly, Stefan and daughter
in law Emma and beloved grandfather to Rhys and Seren. A much loved
man who will be sadly missed but always remembered by his
family and friends.
Family flowers only preferred.
Donations in memory of Graham can be made payable by cheque to Dementia Research UK
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Portsmouth
PO4 8DZ. Or online via the much loved tribute page https://graham-greaves.
muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2019
