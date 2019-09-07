Home

Grace Mogg

Mogg Grace Beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Passed away peacefully with her
family by her side on Saturday
31st August 2019.
Grace's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Glen Heathers nursing home for their compassionate care for both Grace and her
family throughout her stay.
The funeral is to take place on
Monday 23rd September at Portchester crematorium,
followed by light refreshments at
Locks Heath Working Men's Club.
All are welcome.
No flowers, but donations
can be made in her memory.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 7, 2019
