|
|
|
Watson Gordon Russell Passed away August 27th 2019
aged 101 years.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 30th September 2019
at 3.30pm. Family flowers only
please but donations if desired must
be made payable by cheque only to
RAF Benevolent Fund and these can be sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TU.
Please wear celebration of life colours to the service at request of the family.
Honoured to be your son, Guy. X
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 13, 2019