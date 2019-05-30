|
|
|
Reeves Gordon In loving memory of a dear husband who passed away on 11th May,
aged 87 years, after sharing a
long and happy life together.
Will be sadly missed by wife Margaret and daughters Carol, Jo and families.
Funeral service to be held at
Kingston Cemetery Chapel,
St Mary's Road at 10.30am on
Thursday 6th June 2019.
Flowers or donations to
"Portsmouth Hospitals Charity"
c/o The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on May 30, 2019
Read More