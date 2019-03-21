|
SMITH Gladys Maude
Better Known As "Betty"
"Re-United With Dad" Sadly passed away on
Sunday 10th March aged 93 years.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, she will be
deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 1pm.
Donations, if desired, to
The Rowan's Hospice c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2019
