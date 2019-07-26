|
|
|
Parker Mrs Gladys Doreen Of The Oaks Care Home.
Sadly passed away on
17th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved Mum to Daughter Diane and son in Law Tony.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 3.15pm.
Flowers welcome and can be sent to the Cooperative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth or donations, if preferred, by cheque payable to Dementia UK can be sent
c/o Coop Funeralcare
31, North Street, Emsworth PO10 7DA
Published in Portsmouth News on July 26, 2019