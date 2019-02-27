|
Jensen Gillian (Jill) Died suddenly on Sunday 17th February 2019 at Queen Alexandra Hospital,
within an hour of leaving her home of 42 years in Southsea. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 11th March at 3:30pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All welcome. Floral tributes welcome and will be taken after the service to Seaview Residential Care Home, Festing Grove. Donations if desired by cheque made payable to Mary Rose Trust c/o Co-operative Funeralcare Somerstown also known as
Dashwood & Denyer, St James Road,
Somerstown. PO5 4HZ
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 27, 2019
