The Co-Operative Funeralcare North End
52 London Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 0LN
02392 662534
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
16:00
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
Geraldine Button Notice
BUTTON Geraldine 'Gerry'
Mum Sadly passed away on
8th September 2019,
aged 75 years.

Funeral service at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
Monday 23rd September at 16:00.

A wonderful Mum and Nan, always there for us, always pleased to see us.

You never really knew how much you were loved; we will miss you so much.

Love always, Alison, Gavin, John,
Nicki, Chester, Oscar & Jacob
xxx

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to The Rowans Hospice
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
52 London Road, North End, PO2 0LN.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 16, 2019
