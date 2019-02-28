|
|
|
Shimbart Gerald (Gerry) Passed away at The Rowans Hospice on Tuesday 19th February
aged 74 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his loving wife Elaine,
Son Robert and Daughter Samantha,
and 3 Grandchildren.
There will be a private burial at Warblington Natural Burial Site on
Friday 22nd March for close family only.
There will also be a 'Celebration of Life' Service at St George's Church, Waterlooville on Sunday 24th March at 1pm - All are welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to:
The Rowans Hospice
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37a London Road, Cowplain,
Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 8DF.
Telephone: 02392 254490
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More