Davey Gerald Alan
(a.k.a Davey) Aged 78, passed away peacefully at home with his 4 loving daughters by his side.
NOW REUNITED WITH HIS LOVING WIFE CHRISTINE.
He will be loved and missed by everyone that knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 23rd December
in the South Chapel Portchester Crematorium at 12.pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the British Lung Foundation
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
197 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove
Portsmouth, PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 19, 2019