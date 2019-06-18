Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30
Kingston Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Priseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Priseman

Notice Condolences

Georgina Priseman Notice
PRISEMAN Georgina Who sadly passed away at home on Monday 27th May aged 87 years.
Georgina was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 25th June at Kingston Cemetery Chapel at 11.30am.
All those attending the funeral service are invited bring a flower of their choice to cast into the grave following the interment.
Family own flowers please, however donations if required to 'The Rowans Hospice' and may be sent by cheque to
Mayfields Funeral Directors
90 Elm Grove
Southsea
Portsmouth
PO1 5LN
Tel: 02392 875575
Published in Portsmouth News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.