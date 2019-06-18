|
PRISEMAN Georgina Who sadly passed away at home on Monday 27th May aged 87 years.
Georgina was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 25th June at Kingston Cemetery Chapel at 11.30am.
All those attending the funeral service are invited bring a flower of their choice to cast into the grave following the interment.
Family own flowers please, however donations if required to 'The Rowans Hospice' and may be sent by cheque to
Mayfields Funeral Directors
90 Elm Grove
Southsea
Portsmouth
PO1 5LN
Tel: 02392 875575
Published in Portsmouth News on June 18, 2019
