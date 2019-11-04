|
|
|
ELLAMS Georgina Pauline
"Georgie" Passed away peacefully on
28th October 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of David, mother
of Alan and Stephanie and Nanny
of Keira, Connor and Mia.
The funeral service will take place
at Portchester Crematorium South
Chapel on Thursday 21st November
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, however, donations in Georgia's memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 4, 2019