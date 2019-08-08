Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
15:30
Portchester Crematorium
Georgina Abery Notice
ABERY Georgina Rose Irene Passed away peacefully on 3rd August 2019,
aged 90 years.
A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
A loving and caring person who always thought of others before herself, a true matriarch of her family, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be at
Portchester Crematorium
on 19th August 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations can be made to Rowans Hospice via http://www.rowanshospice.co.uk
/donate, or by cheque, made payable to
the charity, c/o Co-Operative Funeral Care, 86 Trinity Street,
Fareham, PO16 7SJ
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 8, 2019
