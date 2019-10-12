|
|
|
Yalden George Albert
"George" Passed away Wednesday
2nd October, aged 91, at QA.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Oaks Crematorium on the
29th October at 1pm.
Well-loved and remembered around Havant and by his nieces and nephews,
John, Sue, Mike, Maggie, Jenny,
Pam, Ken and Allan whom all appreciate the care and attention George received from the staff at
The Oaks Care Home, Emsworth.
No flowers please, donations if desired may be made to the Rowans Hospice.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019