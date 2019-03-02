|
|
|
ORAM George Edward Passed away on 20th February 2019, aged 74. A Celebration of George's life will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only, by request. Donations by cheque made payable to "Cancer Research UK" or
"League of Friends, St Mary's Hospital" for the benefit of Jubilee House may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High Street, Cosham, PO 6 3AZ. Enquiries 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More