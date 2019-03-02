Home

Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
ORAM George Edward Passed away on 20th February 2019, aged 74. A Celebration of George's life will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers only, by request. Donations by cheque made payable to "Cancer Research UK" or
"League of Friends, St Mary's Hospital" for the benefit of Jubilee House may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High Street, Cosham, PO 6 3AZ. Enquiries 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2019
