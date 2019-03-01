|
Oatey George Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019 aged 88.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather
of Eva, Ann, Pam, Gordon, Sam,
Adam, Suzie, Nicky and Damian.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
North Chapel on Tuesday 19th March
at 1.15pm. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, 65 Tangier Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, Hants PO3 6JH
Telephone: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
