Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:15
Portchester Crematorium North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for George Oatey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Oatey

Notice Condolences

George Oatey Notice
Oatey George Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019 aged 88.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather
of Eva, Ann, Pam, Gordon, Sam,
Adam, Suzie, Nicky and Damian.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
North Chapel on Tuesday 19th March
at 1.15pm. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare, 65 Tangier Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, Hants PO3 6JH
Telephone: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.