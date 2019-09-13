Home

HOPPERTON George Thomas Passed away peacefully
on 27th August 2019
aged 87 years.

He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Thursday 26th September
at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, by cheque
and made payable to Parkinson's UK, may be sent care of
Co-operative Funeralcare,
21 North Street, Emsworth,
PO10 7DA, tel: 01243 376458.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 13, 2019
