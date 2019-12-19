Home

Geoffrey Barron Notice
BARRON Dr Geoffrey Robert Passed away at home surrounded
by his family on 11th December 2019 aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Brother.

Sadly missed and will never
be forgotten.

Funeral service will be held on
Friday 3rd January 2020
in The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 4.00pm.
No flowers please but donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to The Rowans Hospice
at Home and sent c/o
Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road,
Havant, Hampshire,
PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 19, 2019
