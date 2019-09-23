Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors Leslie Wigman
5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6XE
02392 641366
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:45
The Oaks' Havant Crematorium
Frederick Stephens Notice
STEPHENS Frederick
(Fred) Passed away suddenly at home on 11th September 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving husband to the late Margaret and beloved dad, grandad, brother
and uncle.

Always in our hearts, will be very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

A service of celebration for Fred's life will be held on Friday 4th October
at 13:45 at 'The Oaks' Havant Crematorium, all welcome.

Flowers may be sent to Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, Waterlooville, PO7 6EX or if desired, donations in Fred's memory to Great Ormond Street Hospital, c/o Moore's.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 23, 2019
