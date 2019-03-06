HAGAN

Frederick Henry

'Fred'

24.9.1925 - 6.3.2018



A Very Special Dad

A Father holds his Daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.

In ever-loving memory of my dearest Dad, taken from us one year ago today. You

have left such a void in our lives, I miss you so very much Dad and will love and

remember you always.

It is comforting to know you are reunited with dearest Mum and in God's loving

care, may He hold you both ever in the palm of His hand.

In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.

Dearest Dad, rest in peace with dearest Mum, have a spell and I'll see you later,

until then Goodnight, God Bless.



Beloved Dad & Mum

You lived for those you loved and those you loved remember.

You are always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts and remembered with love

always.

Dearest Dad & Mum, until me meet again Goodnight, God Bless.



Your ever-loving Daughter Val and Son-in-Law Chris

xxxxx Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More