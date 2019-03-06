Home

R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30
The South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium
Bishops Tackbrook
Leamington Spa
Frederick Clark Notice
CLARK (Nobby)
Frederick William Ex ADO Hampshire
Fire and Rescue Service.
Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd February 2019, aged 77 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
The South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tackbrook, Leamington Spa, CV33 9QP on Thursday 21st March at 11.30am.
Family Flowers, Donations, if desired, to Shipston Community First Responders
C/O Funeral Directors R Locke & Sons Caution Corner Braille's OX15 5AZ
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
