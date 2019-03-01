Home

W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
The Oaks Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
View Map
Freda Freeman Notice
FREEMAN Freda Margaret Passed away on 11 th February 2019, aged 95 years.

Loving wife of Jeffrey Freeman, Mother and Mother-in-Law to Pauline and Derek Jupp, Grandma to Annie Beaumont and Sarah Haswell, dearly loved great Grandma to Sophie and Samuel Haswell.

Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 8th March 2019, in The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Dementia UK , and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son .The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
