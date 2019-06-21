|
|
|
Carey Freda Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on 12th June aged 94 years.
A service in celebration of Freda's life will be held on Thursday 27th June, 2.30pm at The Oaks Crematorium.
All who knew Freda are
very welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred, are being gratefully received for the benefit of
"Age UK Portsmouth" www.justgiving.
com/ageukportsmouth
Any enquiries to The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
Read More