Frank Newland Notice
Newland Frank Culm Late of Vanos Antiques,
Highland Road, Southsea.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 13th March aged 73 years.
A service in celebration of Frank's
life will be held on Monday 8th April,
12 noon at South Downs Natural
Burial Site, East Meon GU32 1HR.
All who knew Frank are very
welcome to attend.
No flowers by request although donations are being gratefully
received for 'Parkinson's UK',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2019
