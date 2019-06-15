|
Marsh Frank Happy Father's Day Dad.
No words can explain how much I miss you and the gap that gets bigger with every passing year. You were my rock dad along with Mum so Lord on this day give my dad the biggest hug for me and let him know I truly miss and love him so very much and give my Mum, brothers and sister a kiss as well, along with our Lee.
Good night, God Bless .
Miss you always and forever.
Your ever loving son Paul,
wife Toni and children xx x x
Published in Portsmouth News on June 15, 2019
