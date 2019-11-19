Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:30
St Francis Church
Riders Lane
Leigh Park
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Studley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Studley

Notice Condolences

Florence Studley Notice
STUDLEY Florence Sarah (Flo) Mum sadly passed away peacefully
on 8th November, aged 94 years.
She will be sadly missed by Sandra,
Stephen, Paul, Roger and all the family.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 26th November at 1.30pm at St Francis Church, Riders Lane,
Leigh Park followed by
Portchester Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations payable to
Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors, 380 London Road, Waterlooville. PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -