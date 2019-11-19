|
|
|
STUDLEY Florence Sarah (Flo) Mum sadly passed away peacefully
on 8th November, aged 94 years.
She will be sadly missed by Sandra,
Stephen, Paul, Roger and all the family.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 26th November at 1.30pm at St Francis Church, Riders Lane,
Leigh Park followed by
Portchester Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations payable to
Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors, 380 London Road, Waterlooville. PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 19, 2019