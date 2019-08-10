|
|
|
Bates Florence Jean Passed away July 30th 2019.
Thanks for being such
a wonderful Mum,
You filled our lives with so much fun,
You loved, you cared,
you gave us your all,
Now you are in heaven
you answered God's call.
The angels came now you are at rest.
Thanks for everything Mum,
you were simply the best.
All our love always,
Mick, Chantal, Norman xxx
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August 12-45pm.
Flowers requested.
Wake at The Swallow Leigh Park after service, all welcome.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 10, 2019