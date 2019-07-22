Home

POWERED BY

Services
M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelene Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelene Garrett

Notice Condolences

Evelene Garrett Notice
GARRETT Evelene Emily Grace Died peacefully on
11th July, aged 90.
Much loved and dedicated wife of John.
Will be more than missed by family.
Sincere thanks to all at G1 QA Hospital and others involved.
Her funeral will be held on
Thursday 25th July at
Portchester Crematorium at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
These may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Road, Fareham PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.