WATERMAN Eva Mary
(known as Eve) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd August 2019 aged 93.
Much loved Mother of
Jacqueline and Pamela,
Grandmother of Claire and Caroline and Great Grandmother of Daniel, Hannah and Rian.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium North
Chapel Thursday 19th September
at 12.15pm
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or
payable by cheque to SSAFA.
C/o Paulsgrove Funeralcare, 181 Allaway Ave, Paulsgrove, PO6
4HG. Telephone: 02392372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2019